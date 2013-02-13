Man's body found in Flagstaff near I-40

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- Flagstaff Police said the body of a local man was found last week in a tunnel that runs under Interstate 40.

On the evening of Feb. 7 two officers were approached by a man who said he had discovered what he thought was a dead body near the Wal-Mart on Huntington Drive.

The man rode with officers to the location, and they eventually found a male subject lying in the tunnel that comes out in the median between the east and west bound lanes of I-40.

The man, who was later identified as 35-year-old Alejandro James Montoya, was found curled up in a sleeping position.

Authorities said Montoya appeared to have been deceased for several days, noting that it looked like he had used a small backpack as a pillow and curled up and went to sleep.

There were no footprints in the snow around Montoya’s body, and no immediate signs of foul play.

Police said the investigation into Montoya’s death remains ongoing.











