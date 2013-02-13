Scottsdale police release 911 calls in Martini Ranch murder case

Warning: Some language in the 911 calls may be offensive to some listeners.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Scottsdale police have released the 911 calls from the night former Arizona State University football player Tyrice Thompson was fatally stabbed outside Martini Ranch.



Ian MacDonald, 26, was arrested in connection with the stabbing and faces a second-degree murder charge.



Police said Thompson was working security at Martini Ranch when MacDonald and his girlfriend were kicked out of the bar on Jan. 27.



A fight broke out in the parking lot and Thompson was stabbed five times.



According to police, MacDonald told friends that he had stabbed Thompson and asked for help disposing of the knife. Police have not found the murder weapon.



In one of the 911 calls, MacDonald's description of the events is contrary to what police believe actually happened.



During the call, MacDonald said his girlfriend, Samantha King, was stabbed by one of the bouncers.



In interviews with detectives, King said she never told MacDonald that she had been stabbed even though he reported it on the 911 call.



Police said King did admit to jumping on Thompson's back and hitting him on the side of his face, but denied her involvement in the stabbing and denied any knowledge of MacDonald stabbing Thompson.



King was arrested for assault and hindering prosecution.



MacDonald's lawyer maintains his client is innocent.

