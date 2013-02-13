Jodi Arias trial: Woman charged in lover's death resumes testimony

PHOENIX (AP) -- A woman charged in the 2008 death of her lover in Arizona has resumed testimony after the judge denied a mistrial motion based on claims of prosecutorial misconduct.

Jodi Arias faces the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of Travis Alexander. Arias began her sixth day of testimony Wednesday. Defense attorneys have repeatedly requested mistrials, all of which the judge has denied.

Jurors on Tuesday were played sexually explicit phone conversations between Arias and Alexander. On Wednesday, Arias continued recounting her troubled relationship with Alexander and his physical and emotional abuse.

She claims she killed Alexander in self-defense. Prosecutors say Arias killed him in a rage, stabbing and slashing him 27 times, slitting his throat and shooting him in the head. She initially denied any involvement.

