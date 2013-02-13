What do your bedroom and your sheets say about you?

PHOENIX -- Keep in mind the way you look lying on the color of your sheets is a big deal.

Are they in your best colors and how does the color make you feel? Is the color dark, have they faded? Did you buy them because you like looking at them and slipping into them every night or do they match something in your room that you don't even like?

Interior designer Barbara Kaplan says, with the new spring season, it might be time to make some inexpensive changes. Consider painting a wall in your bedroom, buying new bedspreads or, new sheets. Keep in mind that sheets and pillow cases don't have to match in color or pattern. This is also practical, because if one of these pieces wear out, you don't have to replace the whole set. You may also mix and match your sheets and pillow cases for design effect, excitement, interest and practicality.

You can paint an accent wall or all the walls in a new color. Don't ignore the ceiling since you are lying down. The ceiling can be your accent wall. Possibly add funky or romantic pillows on your bed or simply take your favorite vase and add a bouquet of fresh flowers to enjoy the beauty and scent that permeates your space. The changes don't have to be big; small but calculated differences can have a huge impact on your home sanctuary.

For example, with new eyes, take a slow and objective look at your master bedroom or even take a photograph. In a picture you will see things differently than if you are standing in the room. Ask yourself questions like, "What looks tired and faded, are your pillows worn and flat and are your night tables stacked with old magazines, books and catalogs." Do you really still care what is in them? Is your night stand customized for your exclusive use? Is what you need from bed in easy reach? When you are in bed do you feel supported by your surroundings? What is the last thing you see at night and the first thing you see in the morning? This can affect your dreams and your attitude for the day.

If new night tables aren't in the budget, you can take a piece of glass and spray paint the underside of it and then cover the paint with a fabric. Lay the fabric side on the nightstand. This will add an accent color to the top of your old night stands, which can be color coordinated with the new colors you are introducing in the room.

If you are buying new sheets here is some information to take with you.

Measure your bed

Whether you have a twin, queen or king sized bed, there is no longer an absolute standard measurement for beds. While the top measurements are rather consistent from maker to maker, there is some variation. So before you go shopping, measure your bed carefully, noting the dimension from top to bottom, side to side and the thickness of the mattress. Some are wider than others or longer.

Check the sheet measurements

Since you know the exact size of your bed, check the exact size of the sheets. Be sure that the fitted sheet is deep enough for your mattress, or that you haven't found a California King sheet set and your bed is an Eastern King. Remember that many sheets will shrink as much as seven percent in the first washing.

Have fun with color

Sheets are a fun and an inexpensive way to add a splash of accent color to your bedroom decor. Consider mixing and matching sheet sets; this is a great way to use pillow cases or bottom sheets that are still in great shape.

Learn about thread count in bed sheets

Check the thread count which is printed on front of the label by the manufacturer. Thread count refers to the number of threads per square inch in both directions in the weave. The higher the thread count, the more luxurious the feel of a fabric. But beware! A higher thread count usually means that the individual threads are thinner and may not wear as well. For linens that balance comfort and durability, choose a thread count in the 400-600 range.

Choose your sheet fabric wisely

Because you'll sleep on the sheets every night, treat yourself. Choose the best you can afford. Cotton is the most popular sheet fabric, but some people prefer non-wrinkling cotton blends. There are more unusual and opulent choices such as satin, silk or microfiber. Pillowcases may make the greatest difference so see which you prefer before buying a whole set.

Always keep your comfort and personal preferences uppermost in your mind when selecting sheets and designing your bedroom. This is one of the times you can and must choose exactly what you like!

Barbara@BarbaraKaplan.com or 480-998-5088

www.BajaroMethod.com

www.BarbaraKaplan.com

www.YourDesignIQ.com