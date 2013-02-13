Gorgeous wildflowers highlighted in Arizona Highways

PHOENIX -- Although many folks have been complaining that the recent rains are making weeds pop up in their yards, the rain is also bringing some beautiful Arizona wildflowers to life.

The latest issue of Arizona Highways Magazine reveals some of the best and most unusual places around our state to catch a glimpse of Mother Nature at her best.

Editor-in-chief Robert Stieve joined Scott Pasmore on Wednesday's Good Morning Arizona to show off some of the magazine's most stunning photos.

The cover features yellow flowers blooming in Catalina State Park. Other photos show verbena and primrose blanketing the Gila River bottom in Central Arizona.

"You get in the car and go in any direction in the desert, you're gonna see something," says Stieve.

Lost Dutchman State Park in the Superstition Mountains, is another location you're sure to find some beautiful wildflowers. "It's such an easy drive, easy to get to," says Stieve. "There are easy trails in there and you just walk amid these flowers.

Owl clover is prevalent in the Eagletail Mountains Wilderness West of Phoenix, especially after a rainy winter season. And brittle-bush and lupine bloom on a hillside overlooking Bartlett Lake.

The wildflower issue of Arizona Highways hits newsstands in March.