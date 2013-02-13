Mobile health clinic offers free medical tests

Mobile health clinic offers free medical testsPosted: Updated:
PHOENIX -- It's hard to find anything free these days, but thanks to a new program from Walgreens, some free health care may be rolling into a neighborhood near you.
The 'Walgreens Way to Health Van' is touring around the valley, bringing free medical tests to area residents.
Patients can come aboard for three free health tests, including total cholesterol/glucose, blood pressure and a comprehensive weight assessment. The tests take about 20 minutes.
No health insurance is needed. Patients can just walk in and sign up. Tests will be administered only to those 18 years or older.
And, folks who come in for health tests will be given free, one-year memberships to AARP.
On Wednesday's Good Morning Arizona, Scott Pasmore climbed aboard the van for a tour, and a quick check of his blood pressure.
"Early detection is key to prevention," Karen Mulch of Walgreens tells us. "So this is why we're doing all of this."
The van will be stopping at various Walgreens locations around the valley this month. Locations and hours are listed below.
Thursday, February 14
11AM-5PM
Walgreens
1620 N 59th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Friday, February 15
11AM-5PM
Walgreens
12244 W Cactus Rd
El Mirage, AZ 85335
Saturday, February 16
9AM-2PM
Town of Youngtown Health Fair
Greer Park
12030 N Clubhouse Square
Youngtown, AZ 85363
Monday, February 18
11AM-5PM
Walgreens
387 N Estrella Pkwy
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Tuesday, February 19
11AM-5PM
Walgreens
5101 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Thursday, February 21
11AM-5PM
Walgreens
10705 W Indian School Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Friday, February 22
9AM-3PM
Walgreens
19003 N R H Johnson Blvd
Sun City West, AZ 85375
For more W2W event locations and more information, you can visit the Walgreens website.