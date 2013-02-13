Mobile health clinic offers free medical tests

PHOENIX -- It's hard to find anything free these days, but thanks to a new program from Walgreens, some free health care may be rolling into a neighborhood near you.

The 'Walgreens Way to Health Van' is touring around the valley, bringing free medical tests to area residents.

Patients can come aboard for three free health tests, including total cholesterol/glucose, blood pressure and a comprehensive weight assessment. The tests take about 20 minutes.

No health insurance is needed. Patients can just walk in and sign up. Tests will be administered only to those 18 years or older.

And, folks who come in for health tests will be given free, one-year memberships to AARP.

On Wednesday's Good Morning Arizona, Scott Pasmore climbed aboard the van for a tour, and a quick check of his blood pressure.

"Early detection is key to prevention," Karen Mulch of Walgreens tells us. "So this is why we're doing all of this."

The van will be stopping at various Walgreens locations around the valley this month. Locations and hours are listed below.

Thursday, February 14

11AM-5PM

Walgreens

1620 N 59th Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85035

Friday, February 15

11AM-5PM

Walgreens

12244 W Cactus Rd

El Mirage, AZ 85335

Saturday, February 16

9AM-2PM

Town of Youngtown Health Fair

Greer Park

12030 N Clubhouse Square

Youngtown, AZ 85363

Monday, February 18

11AM-5PM

Walgreens

387 N Estrella Pkwy

Goodyear, AZ 85338

Tuesday, February 19

11AM-5PM

Walgreens

5101 W Indian School Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85031

Thursday, February 21

11AM-5PM

Walgreens

10705 W Indian School Rd

Avondale, AZ 85392

Friday, February 22

9AM-3PM

Walgreens

19003 N R H Johnson Blvd

Sun City West, AZ 85375

For more W2W event locations and more information, you can visit the Walgreens website.









