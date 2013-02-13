Tempe police, bars work together to curb underage drinking

TEMPE, Ariz. – Tempe police and Mill Avenue bars are working together to curb underage drinking.



Police and establishments licensed to sell alcohol in the Downtown District work together year-round to prevent underage individuals from using false identification to get into bars, according to Tempe police spokeswoman Molly Enright.



Enright said police officers provide training to staff and management on current trends, and on how to spot falsified ID cards.



Nearly 1,800 fake IDs were seized by police and Downtown District businesses last year.



Enright said the seized IDs show the commitment and dedication by the management of the businesses to follow the law and prevent the serious consequences that can result from underage drinking.



"We want to send a clear message that the person to whom you hand your ID is trained in the area of falsified identification detection," Enright said in a news release. "Those using a fake identification can be arrested and fined."



Year Total Seized IDs

2012 1,761

2011 2,138

2010 1,926



2012 Top (5) Locations-Seizures Total Number of Seized IDs

Mill Avenue Cue Club 378

School of Rock 285

Canteen 194

Firehouse (opened September 2012) 149

Vintage 136



2012 Top (3) Locations-Arrests Total Number of Arrests

School of Rock 54

Mill Avenue Cue Club 31

Canteen 14



