SRP vehicle hits, kills bicyclist in Phoenix intersection

PHOENIX -- A 20-year-old bicyclist died after being hit by a Salt River Project vehicle Wednesday morning in Phoenix.



Officer James Holmes of the Phoenix Police Department said that an SRP dump truck with a trailer was involved in the collision shortly before 8 a.m. at 19th Avenue and Broadway Road.



Officers and paramedics found the cyclist lying in the road. They attempted to render aid to the victim, but it was too late.



The victim has been identified as Luis Edwardo Santalla.



Holmes said Santalla was riding his 10-speed mountain bike westbound in the crosswalk with the green light as the driver of the eastbound dump truck turned south and hit him.



The 31-year-old male driver was not injured.



Holmes said there were no indications of impairment and the investigation is continuing. No charges have been determined at this time.

