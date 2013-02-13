I-10 back open after semi rollover spewed coffee creamer all over freeway

PHOENIX -- Westbound Interstate 10 was closed at the "mini stack" for hours Wednesday morning after a semi truck rolled over and dumped its load of coffee creamer.

It happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the curve where the 10 meets State Route 51 and Loop 202 Red Mountain. The closure was in place for a full 12 hours.

The first step in the cleanup was to mop up the spilled creamer and allow the roadway to dry.

At 9 a.m., the truck was still on its side and crews were waiting for the heavy equipment needed to get it back on its wheels. The trailers had to be unloaded before the semi could be pulled upright and towed from the scene. Crews brought in a portable conveyor belt to help with that process.

During the extended closure, westbound traffic was being diverted onto the 51 and the 202 freeways.

"We would suggest avoiding the area if you are traveling into the West Valley," advised the Department of Public Safety in the hours after the wreck.

DPS originally hoped to reopen the freeway some time during the 8:00 hour, but the cleanup was still underway. DPS was finally able to reopen the freeway at 1 p.m.

In addition to the creamer that spilled all over the roadway, there also was a minor fuel leak.

It's not clear what caused the driver of the truck to lose control of his rig. He reportedly suffered minor injuries and is expected to be just fine.

The wreck is under investigation.