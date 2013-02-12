Heart Attack Grill #1 patron dies of heart attack

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- The unofficial spokesman for the Heart Attack Grill in Las Vegas has died of a heart attack.



The Las Vegas Sun reports (http://bit.ly/12HUXqT) that 52-year-old John Alleman suffered a heart attack last week while waiting at a bus stop in front of the diner. He was taken off life support Monday.



The medically-themed restaurant is famous for its huge hamburgers, extra-fat milkshakes and fries cooked in lard. It uses the tagline, "taste worth dying for."



Owner Jon Basso told the Sun that Alleman came to the diner every day. He became an unofficial mascot, and his caricature as "patient John" graced the front of the diners' menus.

I've never had a day in which I feel less energetic. Watching John die this morning took it all out of me. — Doctor Jon (@DoubleBypass) February 12, 2013



