Proposed safety changes to Old Town Scottsdale bars

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- There's a new plan to make Old Town Scottsdale safer following the stabbing death of 27-year-old Tyrice Thompson, a former Arizona State University football player who was working security at Martini Ranch.



Scottsdale police said Ian McDonald, 26, killed Thompson, who was escorting him out of the popular bar.



On Monday, Old Town bar owners met with city officials, including Mayor Jim Lane, to discuss ways to improve safety in the longtime entertainment district.



Better lighting, more frequent reviews of safety plans and better training of security officials are all areas being evaluated.



Mike Anderson, owner of Firehouse, said he's in favor of improving all areas of safety in an attempt to keep a tragedy like the one that struck Thompson from ever happening again.



