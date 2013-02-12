Phoenix woman accused of sex acts with teen boys

Phoenix police say 35-year-old Jennifer Dempsey is being held on suspicion of several counts of sexual conduct with a minor. By Mike Gertzman

PHOENIX (AP) -- A woman has been arrested by Phoenix police for allegedly engaging in sex acts with teenage boys she befriended online.

Phoenix police say 35-year-old Jennifer Dempsey is being held on suspicion of several counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

They say Dempsey allegedly portrayed herself on Facebook to at least two victims as a 16-year-old girl.

Police say Dempsey is accused of contacting 14-year-old to 16-year-old boys through Facebook and then meeting them for sex acts.

They also say Dempsey convinced her family that she had cancer for the past five years.

She shaved her head, bought wigs and had a fake chemotherapy port in her chest, according to police.

"It was my belief she was very ill; she wore a tube all the time," said Carolyn Chavez, the manager at the property where Dempsey lives.

"I feel badly for her husband and her child," said Chavez. "I'm very sorry they have to go through this."

Police say Dempsey used the cancer claim to avoid arrest.

Detectives say they're still looking into the possibility of additional victims.

Dempsey is due back in court later this month.



Associated Press Contributed to this story.