HOTLINE: Wednesday, Feb. 13

HOTLINE: Wednesday, Feb. 13Posted: Updated:
Fact Checking the State of the Union and the Republican Response
POLITIFACT.COM
http://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2013/feb/12/fact-checking-state-union/
WASHINGTON POST FACT CHECKER
http://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/fact-checker/post/fact-checking-the-2013-state-of-the-union-speech/2013/02/12/ce69a4e0-7589-11e2-95e4-6148e45d7adb_blog.html
FACTCHECK.ORG
Unleash the Power of the Female Brain
Daniel Amen, M.D., is one of the world's leading experts on how the brain works and the bestselling author of over 30 books on the brain and brain health. Now, for the first time, Dr. Amen devotes an entire book to the female brain, offering insight on the unique characteristics and needs of a woman's brain in "Unleash the power of the Female Brain."
Walgreens Wellness Van
The Walgreens Way to Well Health Tour with AARP provides three free health tests, including total cholesterol/glucose, blood pressure and a comprehensive weight assessment.
· No health insurance needed. The tests are administered to adults age 18 years and older and can be completed in approximately 20 minutes.
· Free, one-year AARP memberships will be given to all adults who receive health tests. For W2W event locations and more information, viewers can visit www.walgreens.com/waytowell.
Thursday, February 14
11AM-5PM
Walgreens
1620 N 59th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Friday, February 15
11AM-5PM
Walgreens
12244 W Cactus Rd
El Mirage, AZ 85335
Saturday, February 16
9AM-2PM
Town of Youngtown Health Fair
Greer Park
12030 N Clubhouse Square
Youngtown, AZ 85363
Monday, February 18
11AM-5PM
Walgreens
387 N Estrella Pkwy
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Tuesday, February 19
11AM-5PM
Walgreens
5101 W Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Thursday, February 21
11AM-5PM
Walgreens
10705 W Indian School Rd
Avondale, AZ 85392
Friday, February 22
9AM-3PM
Walgreens
19003 N R H Johnson Blvd
Sun City West, AZ 85375
Arizona Highways magazine
1-800-543-5432
www.arizonahighways.com
John Pinette
John Pinette is appearing at Stand up Live, 50 W. Jefferson St. Level 2 / Phoenix, AZ 85003 in CityScape next to Lucky Strike. Call 480-719-6100 or visit www.standuplive.com http://www.standuplive.com.
Grilled Cheese Throwdown
Our chef was from Taggia at FireSky, a Kimpton Hotel & Spa
www.taggiascottsdale.com
480-424-6095
The throwdown is at 4925 N. Scottsdale Road on southeast corner of Scottsdale and Chapparal roads
www.girlmeetsfork.com
Queen of Clean
www.queenofclean.com
Sprouts Grand Opening
A new "sprouts" will open its doors today at 16th street and Glendale! The first 200 people in line for the grand opening will get *free groceries!The store opens at 7am.
Free Immunizations
Now to an effort to help your family stay healthy. The Mesa Fire Department is offering a free immunization clinic today.
You can protect your child against polio and the measles.
The clinic will be at:
Fiesta Mall
1445 W Southern Ave Mesa, AZ 85202
5pm-7pm.
They will set up over by Macy's
Mesa School Closure Meeting
A meeting for parents with children in the Mesa Unified School District.The district plans to talk about a proposal to close Jordan Elementary in Chandler as a neighborhood school and creating a program for students with extreme special needs.The meeting starts at 7pm at Summit Academy located at 1560 W Summit Pl Chandler, AZ 85224.(480) 472-3300