HOTLINE: Wednesday, Feb. 13

Fact Checking the State of the Union and the Republican Response

Walgreens Wellness Van

The Walgreens Way to Well Health Tour with AARP provides three free health tests, including total cholesterol/glucose, blood pressure and a comprehensive weight assessment.

· No health insurance needed. The tests are administered to adults age 18 years and older and can be completed in approximately 20 minutes.

· Free, one-year AARP memberships will be given to all adults who receive health tests. For W2W event locations and more information, viewers can visit www.walgreens.com/waytowell.

Thursday, February 14

11AM-5PM

Walgreens

1620 N 59th Ave

Phoenix, AZ 85035

Friday, February 15

11AM-5PM

Walgreens

12244 W Cactus Rd

El Mirage, AZ 85335

Saturday, February 16

9AM-2PM

Town of Youngtown Health Fair

Greer Park

12030 N Clubhouse Square

Youngtown, AZ 85363

Monday, February 18

11AM-5PM

Walgreens

387 N Estrella Pkwy

Goodyear, AZ 85338

Tuesday, February 19

11AM-5PM

Walgreens

5101 W Indian School Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85031

Thursday, February 21

11AM-5PM

Walgreens

10705 W Indian School Rd

Avondale, AZ 85392



Friday, February 22

9AM-3PM

Walgreens

19003 N R H Johnson Blvd

Sun City West, AZ 85375

Arizona Highways magazine

John Pinette

John Pinette is appearing at Stand up Live, 50 W. Jefferson St. Level 2 / Phoenix, AZ 85003 in CityScape next to Lucky Strike. Call 480-719-6100 or visit www.standuplive.com http://www.standuplive.com.

Grilled Cheese Throwdown

Our chef was from Taggia at FireSky, a Kimpton Hotel & Spa

The throwdown is at 4925 N. Scottsdale Road on southeast corner of Scottsdale and Chapparal roads

Queen of Clean

Sprouts Grand Opening

A new "sprouts" will open its doors today at 16th street and Glendale! The first 200 people in line for the grand opening will get *free groceries!The store opens at 7am.

Free Immunizations

Now to an effort to help your family stay healthy. The Mesa Fire Department is offering a free immunization clinic today.

You can protect your child against polio and the measles.

The clinic will be at:

Fiesta Mall

1445 W Southern Ave Mesa, AZ 85202

5pm-7pm.

They will set up over by Macy's



Mesa School Closure Meeting

A meeting for parents with children in the Mesa Unified School District.The district plans to talk about a proposal to close Jordan Elementary in Chandler as a neighborhood school and creating a program for students with extreme special needs.The meeting starts at 7pm at Summit Academy located at 1560 W Summit Pl Chandler, AZ 85224.(480) 472-3300







