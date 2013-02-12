Phoenix man accused of 2 Tempe pharmacy robberies

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -- A Phoenix man suspected of robbing two Tempe pharmacies within the past week is now in custody.

Tempe police announced Tuesday that Angelo Moreno was being held in connection with robberies on Feb. 4 and 8.

Police say Moreno, 23, claims to be addicted to Xanax, a legal tranquilizer that can be prescribed for anxiety.

Authorities say a man entered a CVS pharmacy near Baseline Road and Priest Drive on Feb. 4 and demanded prescription medications.

Witnesses say the man handed a note to the employees, but when they didn't respond quickly, he jumped over the counter and the pharmacist gave him the pills.

On Feb. 8, police say a man made similar threats while robbing a Walgreens pharmacy near Baseline Road and Priest Drive.

Police say nobody was injured.

