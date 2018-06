Ingredients

1 cup coconut butter

3/4 cup raw cacao

1/4 cup chocolate nibs

1/2 t green stevia

1 T pure vanilla powder or 1 vanilla bean

1/2 cup hemp seeds

1/4 cup coconut oil

Instructions

Place all ingredients in a food processor and process until it form into a ball. With a cookie scooper, form into small balls and roll each ball in hemp seeds and place in the fridge to set.

Options: You can roll it in cacao nibs, cacao powder or just scoop the chocolate into mini cups.