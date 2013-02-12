Gibson says he took disappointing year personally; pitchers, catchers report

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Kirk Gibson is not one to take losing in stride, not as a highly self-motivated player and not as a manager who found such success in his first season in charge.

So after his Arizona Diamondbacks dipped from National League West champions in 2011 to a .500 team in 2012, Gibson is at work building the kind of team he likes, one that, to use one of his favored words, "grinds" to get its victories.

Nothing flashy, just hard work, hustle and success based on good team chemistry and aggressive, hard-nosed play.

With Gibson being the one to set the tone. He greeted his team with a new determination - one that could be mimicked all around the league.

"I'm just determined," he said. "I can just say that 81-81 (last season) does not sound good to me at all, and then I took it very personally, and I take responsibility for it."

Added Gibson: "In 2011, we overachieved. In 2012, we underachieved. We want to overachieve again."

Pitchers, catchers report for spring training

Plenty of new faces will be in camp this spring with the D-backs having undergone a major roster renovation in the offseason.

The bullpen and infield -- with the exception of shortstop -- are pretty much set this season, but the club hopes to foster a more competitive atmosphere.

The biggest competition among the pitchers will be for the No. 5 spot in the rotation with youngsters Tyler Skaggs, Patrick Corbin and Randall Delgado the main contenders. All three have at least had a taste of the Major Leagues.

"Those guys have enough experience to come in and know what it's all about," Gibson said.

Position players must report Thursday, with the first full-squad workout taking place Friday.

"When we leave Spring Training, hopefully I'll have a better feel this year than I did last year for how to use people and put them in position to succeed," Gibson said.