Lean Cuisine dinner recall: Consumers found glass in ravioli

PHOENIX -- If you eat Lean Cuisine frozen dinners, there's a recall you need to know about. There could be glass shards in your meal.

Nestlé Prepared Foods Company is recalling two runs of Lean Cuisine Culinary Collection Mushroom Mezzaluna Ravioli, UPC 13800-58358. The production codes are 2311587812 and 2312587812; the “best before date” appears as DEC 2013.

The recall is limited to these two runs, which were produced in early November. No other Lean Cuisine products are affected.

Nestlé Prepared Foods Company instituted the voluntary recall after three consumers reported finding small shards of glass in their ravioli. No injuries were reported.

"Due to its popularity, Nestlé believes very little remains in retail distribution," reads the Nestlé USA news release. "For this reason, Nestlé is reaching out to consumers to ask that they examine their freezer inventory for specific packages …."

To find the production code on any Lean Cuisine Culinary Collection Mushroom Mezzaluna Ravioli dinners you might have, look for the gray “proof of purchase” pane on the right end flap of the package. It's right below the ingredient statement.

If you have this recalled Lean Cuisine item in your freezer, do not eat it. You can contact Nestlé Consumer Services at 1-866-586-9424 Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. You also may email leancuisine@casupport.com.

Nestlé says it will provide a replacement coupon to reporting consumers and also may make arrangements to retrieve the product for further examination.