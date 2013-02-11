Do-it-Yourself Valentine's Day Crafts

PHOENIX -- Valentine's Day is just days away. On this weekend's Good Morning Arizona, we got some advice from the experts at Home Depot about making some do-it-yourself crafts and gifts.

Debbie Hernandez showed our Tess Rafols how to make Love Blocks, a Valentine Heart Wreath, and some heart decorations. You can do all these projects with the kids. And they make great gifts as well

Below is a list of materials needed, and Instructions for all the projects.



Love Blocks



Materials:

-4x4 piece of wood, cut into square blocks

-1 1/2" Forstner Bit or Paddle bit

-150 Grit Sandpaper

-Black, Red, Pink or White Paint (spray or any acrylic paint)

-Martha Stewart Silver Glitter Paint and/or Elmer's glue and Silver Glitter

-Letter Stencils (or do the block letters freehand)

-Tea Light Candles



Instructions:

-Decide on the word or words you would like to spell. I am using the word L O V E.

-Cut (or have cut at The Home Depot) the 4x4 (which is actually 3 3/4 x 3 3/4) into square blocks.

-Using the 1 1/2" Forstner Bit or Paddle Bit, drill a hole down through the top of each block in the center. Drill down approx 1/2" to 3/4", most Tea Light Candles are 1/2" high.

-Sand any rough edges.

-Paint the blocks black or desired color or colors.

-Using Letter stencils or freehand, draw one letter of your word on each block.

-Either paint the letters with Glitter Paint of or Elmer's Glue and sprinkle glitter on the glue or both (my choice, lol!)

-Place Tea Light Candles in the holes, arrange as a centerpiece, on a mantle or on an entry table, light the candles and enjoy!



Valentine Heart Wreath



Materials:

-#6 Copper Wire

-Masking Paper 6" or 12" (Paint Department) or Colored Tissue Paper

-6" Zip Ties

-Spray Paint (desired color) if using Masking Paper

-Scissors



Instructions:

-Cut copper wire to desired size or have cut at The Home Depot. I'm using 3' feet.

-Bend copper wire into the shape of a Heart.

-Cut a big bunch of squares from the Masking paper. (If using the 6", cute very 6" to get 6"x6" squares.

-Create multiple stacks of masking paper consisting of 6 sheets per stack.

-Fold each stack of papers into an accordion fan, approximately 1" folds back and forth.

-Attach each piece of folded Masking paper in the center to the Copper wire with a zip tie.

-After all of the Masking paper is attached, separate the sheets on both sides by pulling towards the zip tie to create fullness.

-Using spray paint, spray a light coat of desired color onto the masking paper, this will give a dusting of color without soaking the paper, repeat for more color.

-Add Ribbon and Bow at he top or add zip tie to the back for hanging on a hook or a nail, use a suction cup hook to hang your new Heart Shaped Valentine Wreath!



Contact Paper and Crayon Valentine Heart Decorations



Materials:

-Clear or Frosted Contact Paper

-Crayon Shavings and crayon Sharpener

-Iron

-Scissors



Instructions:

-Cut Contact paper double of the desired heart size (it will be folded in half)

-Using Crayon sharpener, create crayon shavings of desired colors.

-Peel off backing of the Contact paper, sticky side up, sprinkle crayon shavings onto one half of the sticky Contact paper, fold the other half over the top of the shavings and stick it together.

-Set the Contact paper inside a T shirt, so you have cotton under and over or place it on a towel and use t shirt on top.

-With the iron on low setting, iron over to melt the crayon shavings.

-Cut Contact paper into Heart Shapes and use for Valentine decorations to hang, cards, placemats, door hangers, etc. and Enjoy!!