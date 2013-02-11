Suspected serial arsonist arrested in Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. -- A suspected serial arsonist was arrested Sunday in the act of setting another fire.

According to police, Cody Nimrod was arrested in the residential area of Hardy Street and Laird Street before the fires had a chance to spread and cause death or injury.



His arrest was based on evidence obtained at crime scenes as well as his own admission of responsibility.



This was just one of multiple fires that Nimrod is suspected of starting. According to Tempe police, patrol officers and Tempe firefighters responded to reports of multiple dumpster fires and a car fire at 3 a.m. on Sunday. The fires were started in the area of University Drive and Priest Drive at the following locations.



700 Block of W. 13th St (dumpster)

1000 Block of S. Wilson (alley)

1200 Block of W. University (vehicle)

1300 Block of W. 9th St (dumpster)

1200 Block of W. Laird (dumpster)

1200 Block of W. Laird (dumpster)

1100 Block of W. 9th St (dumpster)



Nimrod faces felony arson of a residential structure and misdemeanor reckless burning.

The Tempe Police Department is working to determine if there are any connections to arson fires in other communities. Tempe police say patrol has transitioned the case to Criminal Investigations.



