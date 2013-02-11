Phoenix Weather: A wet Monday around Arizona

PHOENIX -- Scattered showers continued around metro Phoenix for much of the day Monday and a final round of showers was expected Monday night. As of 3:00 pm at Sky Harbor Airport, the rain gauge had received .08” of an inch of rain today, bringing our 2013 total to 1.47”. That’s about ¼” ahead of our average for this time of year.

In the mountains, the snowfall amounts were pretty impressive. Weekend totals included 14” at Flagstaff, Williams and Mountainaire. Snow over the past 24 hours included 10” at Jacobs Lake and 4” at Pine and Payson.

As the rain and snow ends overnight Monday, it’s going to get cold very fast. In the mountains, some areas will plunge below zero by Tuesday morning. And around the Valley, most folks will see temperatures in the low-to-mid 30s.

Also, a freeze warning has been issued for northern portions of Pinal County for Tuesday morning. This is an area just southeast of the Valley, and includes cities of Apache Junction, San Tan Valley and Maricopa. In these areas, we’re looking at lows ranging from the upper-20s to the low-30s. That freeze warning will be extended into Wednesday morning for those areas.

Toward the end of the week we will see a decent warming trend. And by next week, look for highs in the mid-70s.