Celebrate Valentine's Day with a romantic getaway or dinner for two

Looking for something more than a bouquet for Valentine's Day? A couple's vacation is a great way to celebrate the holiday since a new survey found that couples who travel together have better relationships and better sex.



Linda Gorman from AAA Arizona has all the information you need to plan a Valentine's Day getaway.



"We've done the homework for you," Gorman said, who stopped by to share "over 70 properties and restaurants that can really offer a romantic weekend or just a night out."



The Royal Palms Be Mine Valentine package starts at $575 per couple. It includes a one night's stay, three-course dinner for two at T.Cook's, a rose petal turndown, champagne, chocolate-covered strawberries and truffles. The package is valid Feb. 14-16.



Loews Ventana Canyon in Tucson offers the Love at Loews package starting at $209 per couple per night. A three-night stay is required and with it couples receive a $100 food and beverage credit for room service or the resort restaurant, champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries. This package is also valid Feb. 14-16.



Cozy up with your loved one in Sedona at L'Auberge de Sedona. The Amour package starts at $300 per couple per night and requires a two-night stay. Along with the choice of lodge or cottage room accommodations, couples get a $170 dinner credit, $36 breakfast credit both for L'Auberge Restaurant on Oak Creek, champagne, strawberries, and an outdoor shower butler service.



Couples who are looking to stay closer to home can enjoy a Valentine's Day meal at a Four Diamond restaurant.



Cork in Chandler will have a Valentine's menu for $75 per person. Il Terrazzo in Scottsdale will have a three-source, prix fixe menu for $49 per person. Quiessence at South Mountain will have a four-course prix fixe menu for $79 per person.



