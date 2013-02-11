Profiteroles

1 cup AP flour

1 tsp granulated sugar

1/8 tsp salt

3 oz whole butter

6 oz water

4 eggs

Place butter and water over high heat in a medium sauce pan and allow to come to a full boil.

Meanwhile sift together the flour, sugar and salt.

Once butter and water have come to a boil, remove from heat and add in flour mixture. Stir with a wooden spoon and return to heat for about one minute, stirring constantly. The mixture will form a loose ball in sauce pan.

Place mixture in the bowl of a standing mixer with the paddle attachment. Turn on low speed for about one minute, allowing some of the heat to escape. Add in eggs one at a time, making sure each one is incorporated before adding the next. Mix until dough is thick and has a ribbon like texture.

Place dough in a pastry bag and pipe onto a parchment lined sheet tray. Bake at 450 for 10 minutes. Turn heat down to 350 and bake for another 5 to 10 minutes until golden brown in color. Let sit at room temperature until cool enough to handle.

Split profiteroles in half and fill with whipped cream or filling of choice