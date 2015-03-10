Request an emcee or appearance

Arizona’s Family embraces the opportunity to be engaged in our community through various talent appearances, emcee opportunities and hundreds of charitable events each year.

The hours served and the resources helped raised by 3TV/ CBS 5 anchors and reporters are unparalleled.

Arizona’s Family welcomes the opportunity to help your organization.

Fill out the form below at least four to six weeks in advance and we will do our best to accommodate your request. Please include as much information as possible and other talent you’re interested in if your first choice is not available.

We look forward to hearing from you!

