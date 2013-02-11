Catfish po'boy with trinity slaw and cajun remoulade

Catfish Po'Boy w/ Trinity slaw and Cajun Remoulade

Vegetable Oil for Frying

6 Catfish fillets (5 - 7 oz. each)

2 cup Spicy Cajun Remoulade (recipe follows)

2 cups Trinity slaw mix (recipe follows)

4 Tomatoes

2 Long French Baguettes

1 cup of Milk

1 large egg

1 cup yellow corn meal

½ cup all purpose flour

¼ cup Cajun seasoning

20 pieces of sliced pickles

½ stick butter

2 cloves garlic crushed



Spicy Cajun Remoulade:

2 cup mayonnaise

2 tbsp. Louisiana hot sauce

2 tsp. spicy brown mustard

1 tsp .Worcestershire sauce

1 green onion minced

1 garlic clove, chopped

1 tbsp. Harold's Blackened seasoning.

Will make 4 - 6 servings, can use reserve for dipping sauce.

Trinity Slaw mix:

1 head Napa cabbage, shredded

1/4 purple cabbage, shredded

1/2 medium yellow onion chopped fine

1 red peppers chopped

1 stalk celery chopped

2 carrots grated

1 1/2 cup mayonnaise

¼ cup spicy mustard

2 tablespoon cider vinegar

1 teaspoon celery seed

Louisiana hot sauce to taste

Pour about 3 inches of oil in a deep fryer or large, heavy pot and heat to 375 degrees F. preheat the oven to 250 degrees F.

Melt the butter in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Add the smashed garlic and swirl the pot around to infuse the garlic flavor into the butter. Slice the French bread in 1/2 lengthwise and brush the top and insides with the garlic butter. Stick the bread in the oven for 5 minutes to warm it through.

lightly dust both sides of the catfish fillets with Cajun seasoning. In bowl mix milk and egg together, season with salt and pepper. Mix the cornmeal, flour, Cajun seasoning in separate bowl. Dip the catfish egg wash, and then dredge in cornmeal mix. Fry the fish in the hot oil about 4 minutes on each side then remove and set on paper towel.

Assemble the sandwich, put the pickles across the bottom 1/2 of the bread, and lay the fried catfish on top. Spoon a small mound of slaw on top of the catfish and close up the sandwich add spicy Remoulade to top half of baguette.

