Border agents crack down on archaelogical smuggling

El Paso, TX --It's not just drugs being smuggled across the border. The illegal trade in ancient artifacts from Mexico is also booming.

“Like almost like any crime, it’s really the same. It’s profit,” said Tim Stone, Resident Agent in Charge of the Homeland Security Investigations office in Alpine, Texas. HSI is the investigative arm of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Archaeological theft is so profitable, drug smugglers along this remote stretch of border use the same routes to smuggle artifacts into the country.

“It’s just kind of a unique place in that it doesn’t attract much attention. But it’s a very lucrative corridor,“ said Stone.



The Big Bend region gets its name from the curve of the Rio Grande as it cuts through ancient limestone canyons. Some of those canyons hold archaeological treasures.



“What’s cool about this site is when they were doing the archaeological excavation they found a very unique arrow point,” said Mary Bones, senior curator at the Museum of the Big Bend.



The collection of artifacts at Sul Ross State University includes relics that are still being studied by archaeologists trying to piece together the history of the early people of the region.



“For those folks who like a good mystery that’s all we have are the pictographs and no one has been able to interpret what the pictographs mean and their very unique arrow points,” said Bones.



Some of the artifacts that could help solve that mystery are threatened by thieves.



“Because once you remove an artifact from where it is you lose so much information,” said Bones.



According to Homeland Security Investigations, thieves removed thousands of items from archaeological sites in the area of Northern Mexico near Big Bend National Park.



Other artifacts were stolen during a museum heist in Cuatro Cienegas, Coahuila and smuggled across the border.



“From here they’d be just like drugs or any other stolen property. They’d be moved and shipped to other locations,” said Stone.



Undercover agents intercepted some of the items by infiltrating the smuggling ring.



“We were able to set up some meetings and view these artifacts posing as buyers,” said Bill Fort, a Homeland Security Investigations agent who helped crack the case.



Fort, now retired, said the thieves offered to get more items for collectors.



“They would go out and dig something up or go other co conspirators and say ‘hey we have an order for this type of artifact do any of you all have it?’ Or let’s go out to some of those sites that are protected areas in Mexico.’ and they would dig through those, said Fort.

Once they had enough evidence agents raided stash houses in Fort Hancock and seized artifacts including pottery, arrow points, and pre-Colombian figures.

In one of the largest repatriation ceremonies of its kind, Homeland Security Investigators returned the stolen artifacts to the Mexican Consulate in El Paso last October.

“This is actually a very important national treasure,” said Jacob Prado, Mexican Consul General in El Paso.

“There were also some shoes, two thousand year old shoes and little sculptures that belong to one of the excavated tombs in Mexico,” said Consul General Prado.

The artifacts recovered from the Big Bend smuggling ring are valued at $250K.

Antonio Reyes was indicted and served a year in prison for the crime and is now trying to recover some of the confiscated artifacts seized during the investigation.

Another suspect, Carlos Villareal, remains a fugitive. Agents believe he’s hiding in Mexico. And investigators say there are other suspected "co-conspirators.”

Curator Bones at the Museum of the Big Bend blames unscrupulous buyers for fueling the illegal trade in artifacts.

“Yeah, you might have something really cool at your house but you have taken away this huge history of a people that needs their story to be told,” said Bones.