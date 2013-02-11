Sexy new make-up look for Valentine's Day

PHOENIX -- It's a sexy look for Valentines Day, but one that's easy to mess up. Monday on Good Morning Arizona, an expert makeup artist gave us tips on creating the perfect red lip and smoky eye.

Makeup artist Annie Mayo showed Kaley O'Kelly the best way to create this romantic Valentine look and find the right shade of red.

You can try putting different shades of lipstick on your hand to see which tone works best for you and your outfit. "It's not only going to depend on your own skin tone, but also what you're wearing," Mayo says.

One trick to keep your lipstick from running is to first put a little foundation on the lips first. "This serves as a base," Mayo says. That's followed by a lip liner just a bit darker than the lipstick. Make sure to soften the line with your finger.

Mayo chose to mix two colors for Monday's model. She applied the color with with a lip brush to get a softer, more transparent shade.

When it comes to creating a smoky eye, the look begins with the brow. "What I did was fill in her brow just a little bit to give her more definition, and we've added some brown, and a little brown liner under the eye," Mayo explains. She also makes sure to focus on the outer corner of the eye.