Valentine's Day gifts for every stage in the relationship

PHOENIX – If you want to impress the woman in your life for Valentine’s Day, it is important to choose a gift that is appropriate.

Love expert Meghan Krein says there is a gift for every phase of the relationship.



For those just starting out in a relationship (we’re talking six months or less), it can be difficult to find a gift that is sincere but not too creepy. Hint: Body paint is not it.



Krein suggests flowers or chocolates. But not just any chocolates from the grocery store. Take the time to pick out quality truffles or chocolate-covered strawberries at a boutique like Godiva Chocolatier.



If you have been together longer than six months, it is time to step up your game. A bracelet, necklace, or pair of earrings is pricier, but appropriate for a more serious relationship. One warning Krein has when it comes to jewelry: Stay away from an engagement ring.



Lingerie gifting can be tricky but every relationship is different.



“Everybody moves at a different pace so you know your own pace whatever that may be,” Krein said. “When you’re married is a good time because you want to spice it up.”



Krein points out that lingerie may seem selfish, but women can still feel comfortable accepting it.



“Men give lingerie because they feel like they want you to feel sexy and they want to see you in it,” she said.



For the woman who likes to feel pampered, a spa day is a great option. You can also bring that experience home with aromatherapy gift sets.



If you are married with children, Krein gives some great ideas to de-stress and spend time together as a couple. Some ideas include a tea kit, aromatherapy bath gel and body paint.

