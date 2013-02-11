Skinny Brownies

Ingredients

1 1/4 cup butter

4 cups sugar

1 T vanilla,

2 tsp rum or amaretto extract

1 T cinnamon

1 T orange zest

1/2 tsp ground Cayenne pepper

8 eggs

2 cups flour

1 1/2 cup dark cocoa powder

1 T salt

Instructions

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Cream the butter,sugar, eggs, vanilla, and spice until light. (Everything should be at room temperature for best mixing.) Add the flour, cocoa, and salt, mixing 2 minutes.

Pour int a lightly greased bar pan, at least 9-x13. Bake 40-45 minutes -- slightly undercooked is better than overdone and dry.

Cover with ganache and toasted almonds.

Ganache

Ingredients

16 oz. high quality chocolate chips

1 cup heavy cream

2 cups toasted almonds

Instructions

Boil cream.

Place chocolate in a metal bowl and pour hot cream over the chocolate. Stir with a wire whisk until smooth. It doesn't take long.

Pour over brownies when they are cool and cover with toasted almonds.

Allow to cool -- if you can wait that long -- and cut into squares.