PHOENIX -- A backstage brawl caught on tape changes the life of a former rock star forever. Now he's written a book about his experience.

"Don't Ever Punch a Rock Star: A Collection of Hate Mail and Other Crazy Rumors" tells about the fallout that came after Danny Marianino infamously punched rocker Glenn Danzig in a backstage argument in 2004.

The tussle in Tuba City, Arizona, was caught on cell-phone camera, resulting in an eight year aftermath of angry folks posting death threats and sending hate mail to Marianino. His self-published book shows clearly how social media can alter a life.

On Monday's Good Morning Arizona, the author spoke to Scott Pasmore about how the other guy threw the first punch,. "I don't lay my hands on anybody until I need to protect myself" Marianino says.

After the video of the fight went public, Marianino was besieged by hateful mail and online posts. Now, it's all included in Marianino's book. "I put a list together," he says. "The grammar, the spelling, the subject matter is just so out of control."

Marianino is the former frontman for the band North Side Kings. "Every time I looked up a review for our album, I saw this stuff," he says. "Anytime I opened up my email, there were crazy emails."

The incident brings up the issue of cyber-bullying, which has increased dramatically in recent years. "You think a little bit more," Marianino says.

"Don't Ever Punch a Rock Star: A Collection of Hate Mail and Other Crazy Rumors" is available online.



