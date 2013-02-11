GMAZ playlist: Monday, Feb. 11

441a    You Don’t Have To Be A Star, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis Jr.
455a    We Are Young, Fun
510a    Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You), Kelly Clarkson
512a    Somebody That I Used To Know, Gotye
515a    More Than Love, Los Lonely Boys
530a    Almost Paradise, Loverboy
542a    Set Fire To The Rain, Adele
610a    Where Have You Been, Rihanna
612a    Girl On Fire, Alicia Keys
630a    American Boy, Estelle Ft Kanye West
637a    Boogie Down, Al Jarreau
641a    Rocketeer, Far East Movement
719a    Sight Of The Sun, Fun
728a    Orale, Los Lonely Boys
759a    Fantasy, Earth Wind & Fire
815a    Love Me Tender, Elvis Presley
830a    Pictures Of You, The Last Goodnight
840a    Snow (Hey Oh), Red Hot Chili Peppers
900a    Snow Outside, Dave Matthews
911a    Sweet Dreams, Beyonce
929a    Europa, Gato Barbieri
935a    Kiss Is On My List, Hall & Oates
941a    Refuge, John Legend
955a    Sweets For My Sweet, The Drifters

