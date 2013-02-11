Nail art: How you can get the latest looks

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- It's the new hot trend sweeping the nation -- nail art. If you're looking to try it out, Valley salons are ready to give you what you want.

Terés: A Nail Bar in Scottsdale gave us sneak peek of how to get your nails looking trendy.

One of the hottest trends right now, thanks to actress Blake Lively, is "velvet nails." Lively wore the look at her wedding in 2012. The "crushed velvet" look can be bold and fun in a bright green or subtle and classic in pale pink or white.

It's easy to create by just applying a couple of layers of polish matching the flocking powder. You can then simply brush away the remnant power and enjoy. Just be careful not to get oils or lotions on the nails. Getting them wet is fine, but oils and lotions will not completely dry. The look is usually good for a few days, which makes it perfect for a special occasion.

If you're looking to go bold, you can get all sorts of designs on your nails, anything from animal prints to stripes, hearts and beyond.

Terés: A Nail Bar is located at 7120 E. Indian School Road, Scottsdale. For more information or to make an appointment, call 480-499-4901.