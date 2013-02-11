Suspect in deadly double stabbing arrested

PEORIA, Ariz. -- Police have arrested the man they believe stabbed two people to death inside their Peoria home.

It happened in the neighborhood southwest of 67th and Peoria avenues shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday.

The victims are a 58-year-old woman and a 54-year-old man. Police have not released their names.

Investigators identified the suspect as Benjamin Rodriguez and quickly put out a description of him and the car they believe he was driving.

Officers received a tip that Rodriguez, 27, was in the West Valley Monday morning. Investigators caught up with him shortly before 9 a.m. He was arrested after a short struggle.

No injuries were reported.

While police say Rodriguez was wanted for questioning in connection with the double murder, they have not said how he might have been acquainted with the victims.They also have not said how they came to tie Rodriguez to the double murder.

If you know anything about Sunday night's stabbing, call the Peoria Police Department at 623-773-8311.