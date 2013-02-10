Interstate 17 northbound reopened in northern Arizona

PHOENIX — Interstate 17 Northbound has reopened between State Route 179 and Flagstaff but travelers should still expect winter driving conditions, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The interstate was closed most of Sunday night because of winter weather conditions.

Heavy snow, crashes, and vehicles sliding off the road had contributed to the Interstate 17 closure.



ADOT is operating snow plows throughout northern Arizona working first to clear major highways, but drivers are encouraged to postpone travel until conditions improve.

SR 89A between Sedona and I-17 is closed in both directions because of winter weather.



Before heading out on the roads, drivers may call 5-1-1 or log on to ADOT’s Traveler Information Center at www.az511.gov for the latest highway conditions around the state. As conditions change, ADOT will inform drivers via the media, roadway message boards, www.az511.gov and on Twitter @ArizonaDOT.