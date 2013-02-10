Mark Grace begins serving sentence in DUI case

PHOENIX -- Former Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster and player Mark Grace began serving time for his second DUI charge this weekend.

Grace reported to Sheriff Joe Arpaio’s Tent City early Sunday morning, which is where he will be residing for the next four months.

Grace, who will also have to serve two years on probation, will be allowed to leave Tent City for 12 hours a day as part of his work release.

The former first baseman’s legal troubles began in May 2011 when he was arrested for driving under the influence.

This past August he was pulled over by Scottsdale Police for driving a car with expired registration tags.

Police administered a field sobriety test and arrested Grace for his second DUI. Police also determined that Grace was driving on a suspended license from his first DUI arrest, and that he didn’t have a court-ordered ignition interlock device in his vehicle.

On Oct. 3, a grand jury indicted Grace on four felony counts of DUI. Each count carried a maximum penalty of up to 3.75 years in prison.

Last month, Grace entered a guilty plea to charges of felony endangerment and misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Grace played with the Diamondbacks from 2001 to 2003, helping the team win the World Series in 2001.

His role as a Diamondbacks broadcaster came to an end in October when the team announced he would no longer be calling games.