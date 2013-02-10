Man being held in marijuana investigation escapes from police custody

PHOENIX -- Authorities are searching for a man who escaped from police custody this weekend.

Phoenix police said they were holding Wadsworth Jennings for ICE as part of a marijuana investigation.

Jennings was taken to the Maricopa Medical Center for an undisclosed illness, but managed to escape when the officer who was watching him went to the bathroom.

Phoenix police along with the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office are now searching for Jennings.

Jennings was first arrested on Friday on marijuana-related charges. He was found to be using more than a dozen aliases.

Jennings is said to be of Jamaican descent. He stands approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 165 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a green hospital gown.

Anyone with any information is being asked to call Phoenix police.

