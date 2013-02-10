Spring Training ready for baseball and big money

PHOENIX -- It's quiet now, but in less than two weeks baseball stadiums across the Valley will echo with the cracking of a bat.



“If you're not ready by the end of November, then you're not going to get ready, so we're ready, we're ready,” said Cactus League President Mark Coronado.



Ready for spring training to begin, and at the tune of $632 million to the state economy, that's big business to be ready for.



“Probably the last thing that needs to be done, these are old sponsor signs, so new sponsor signs will go up next week,” said Coronado.



For those who haven't gone to a spring training game, the experience is much different compared to the regular season.



“If you really want to get up close and personal with these players this is your chance. At most facilities it's in the back fields at around 10 in the morning when they're working out doing their batting practice and infield and their personal instruction,” said Coronado.



Many of the vendors are local businesses, all excited to showcase their products.



“Local residents looking for part time, seasonal jobs to supplement their full time work or part time job, so the Cactus League is an engine and I'm proud to be a part of it,” said Coronado.