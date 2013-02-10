Phoenix fire claims the lives of several cats

PHOENIX -- Several cats died early Sunday morning when a fire broke out at a Phoenix home.

Firefighters responded to a residence near Central Avenue and West Dobbins Road after an active fire was discovered in the home’s attic.

Firefighters were able to save nine of the cats inside the home, but another 13 wound up losing their lives.

The woman who owns the home is said to foster cats. She wasn't home at the time of the fire.

Authorities believe someone broke into the house and deliberately started the blaze.

No people were injured by the flames.



