Chilly days ahead, another round of mountain snow

PHOENIX -- While a cold air mass from the north has a firm grip on Arizona, temperatures will remain about ten degrees below normal through Tuesday.

Expect Valley afternoon highs to top out in the low 60s to upper 50s, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s. Rural Valley communities will experience isolated pockets of freezing temperatures, so cover any sensitive outdoor plants for the next couple of nights.

Meanwhile, a few snow showers will linger across the highest elevations of our mountains early Sunday, with another round of heavier snow expected to develop late Sunday afternoon and into Monday as a shortwave trough moves into the area.

Forecast models show this energy could produce six to 10 inches of new snow before all is said and done, so travel could be treacherous. Snow levels will be below 3,500 feet.

Along with the snow, a very small chance of rain exists in the Valley for Monday. Don’t expect a washout by any means! We’ll be lucky enough to get a stray shower.

Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies Monday afternoon, with mostly sunny skies and much drier weather for the rest of the week.

By Wednesday, temperatures will rebound slightly. Much warmer weather will take shape Valentine’s Day Thursday and into the weekend. Highs in the Valley will be back into the low and mid 70s, with overnight lows in the mid and upper 40s.