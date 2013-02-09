Photos: Snow blankets High Country, chill returns to Valley

PHOENIX -- It may not be the blizzard that battered the Northeast, but winter weather has returned to Arizona this weekend. Several inches of fresh snow piled up in Prescott and elsewhere across the High Country.



“I was shocked it was snowing on me all day!” said Teresa Goettl.



3TV viewers sent pictures of what they woke up to this weekend from snow in Show Low to Mayer.



ADOT urges drivers in Northern Arizona to be prepared for winter driving conditions. A spokesman said he received reports over the past few hours of cars sliding off I-40 between Williams and Flagstaff. However, as of Saturday night, no weather-related closures or restrictions were in place.



Down in the Valley, ominous looking clouds could be seen moving in over Union Hills, bringing a few sprinkles, but not much more. The lingering threat by nightfall: dropping temperatures.



Mardi Gras revelers in downtown Phoenix bundled up in layers and winter coats.



“Someone gave me these gloves,” said Abigail Berger. “I’m grateful; I’m actually pretty cold!”

However, Arizonans can agree, they would take this kind of cold, any day, over the storm saturated East.



“My heart goes out to them; I hope they’re okay,” said Berger.

Cold blast brings mountain snow, Valley temps tumble