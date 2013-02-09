Family: Ariz. man in plane crash 'taught hundreds'

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) -- Family members say an Arizona man killed in a small-plane crash in Casa Grande had been flying since he was 14.

The Green Valley News reports that family says 52-year-old Stephen J. Stafford had taught hundreds of students to take to the air.

Authorities say Green Valley resident Stafford and 65-year-old Del Steinbronn of Tucson died Wednesday when their twin-engine Beechcraft King Air E90 went down during landing north of a runway at Casa Grande Municipal Airport. The men, longtime friends, died on impact.

Stafford's fiancee, Sandra Komula of Green Valley, said he was a sales manager and consultant at Tucson Aeroservice Center.

The crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.