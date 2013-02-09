Cold blast brings mountain snow, Valley temps tumble

PHOENIX -- A cold storm system out of the Pacific Northwest is producing snow for our mountains and light rain in the Valley. Rain showers should end just before lunch Saturday, while light snow showers will continue through Saturday night.

A Winter Weather Advisory ends at 5 p.m. Saturday for snow totals above 6,000 ft. ranging from three to six inches. Communities above 4,000 ft. will see totals from one to four inches before all is said and done. This snow could make travel tricky through the day.

With cold air locked in place, high temperatures this weekend will be about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Valley locations will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s for Saturday and Sunday, with overnight lows in the mid and low 30s. Rural communities may experience a few isolated pockets of freezing temperatures.

Another weak disturbance will move through the area Monday, only producing a threat of light rain for the higher elevations of our mountains.

The Valley will stay sunny and dry for all of next week. High temperatures are not expected to rebound back into the 70s until Valentine’s Day Thursday.