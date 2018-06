Here are the nominees for this week's play of the week!

1.Gila Ridge's Austin Gerber gets the pin to be crowned state champion!

2. From Campo Verde High School, that is senior midfielder Shannon Costello booting in a rebound off a throw in by Sebrina Rodriguez in the 22nd minute.

3. From Pinnacle high school, Sidney Wiese comes up with the steal, takes it through traffic and gets the tough finish to fall and beat the buzzer.