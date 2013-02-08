Chase suspect calls 3TV before arrest on I-10

PHOENIX -- A man is behind bars facing multiple criminal charges after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase west of Phoenix.

Joshua Bloom’s wild Friday afternoon began just after 4 p.m. when he refused to pull over while driving northbound on SR 85 near milepost 143.

Bloom wound up reaching almost triple digit speeds as he raced up the SR 85 and onto the eastbound Interstate 10.

Officers were able to deflate all of Bloom’s tires with spike strips, and eventually Bloom was reduced to trying to avoid arrest while driving on rims.

A Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputy was able to end the chase on the I-10 near Jackrabbit with a well executed PIT maneuver, but not before Bloom made a call to 3TV’s newsroom.

Reporter Mike Watkiss spoke to Bloom, and encouraged him to stop running.

“Trying to keep calm I said you need to pull over,” recalled Watkiss. “Whatever’s going on, it’ll only get worse if you keep heading out.”

Bloom is now in police custody.

He is expected to make his first appearance before a judge this weekend.



