Prescott man who raped neighbor gets 31 years

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) -- A Prescott man who broke into his next-door neighbor's house and raped her last March has been sentenced to more than 31 years in prison.



Police identified 38-year-old James Elliot Vinson after viewing surveillance tapes from another neighbor's home and from a grocery store minutes after the attack. DNA evidence and Vinson's palm print on the victim's window sill also linked him to the crime.



The Yavapai County Attorney's Office says the majority of the sentence handed down Wednesday must be served without the chance of early release. Court records show Vinson pleaded guilty to sexual assault, armed burglary, kidnapping and a weapons charge.



Vinson taped the woman's eyes and hands and held a gun to her heard during the assault.