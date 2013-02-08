Alleged teen intruder dies after being shot by homeowner

PHOENIX -- A Valley teen died Friday after he allegedly broke into a Phoenix residence and was shot by the homeowner.

Phoenix Police said a man returned to his home in the area of 7500 W. Weldon late Friday morning to discover that his carport door was open.

The homeowner entered through his front door and discovered that his house had been ransacked.

As he entered the house, two suspects ran out the carport door. Two more suspects then ran from the bedroom area of the home, with one of the men, later identified as 16-year-old Mario Barcenas, reportedly running at the homeowner.

The homeowner was carrying a handgun at the time and shot Barcenas with one round.

The police were called to the home and Barcenas was taken to the hospital where he eventually died.

Police are still investigating the case, but said it appears as if the homeowner was acting in self-defense. No charges have currently been filed.

The three other suspects in the case have yet to be located.

Police ask anyone with any information to call the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.



