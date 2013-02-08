Apartment complex opens to serve homeless, provide help in transitioning to permanent housing

PHOENIX -- A new apartment complex in Phoenix was opened to serve homeless individuals and help them maintain housing and get off the streets.



“Encanto Pointe apartments, located at 4175 N. ninth street, offers the chronically homeless permanent supportive housing to help them get back on their feet,” said Councilman Tom Simplot of District 4. “The services that Encanto Pointe provides will help residents deal with the issues that have caused them to be homeless, bringing these individuals one step closer to recovery.”



According to the City of Phoenix, the 54-unit complex was developed and managed by Native American Connections (NAC) and the participants have to comply with standard lease agreements. Valley of the Sun United Way will provide services to help residents maintain housing.



“Ending chronic homelessness is possible and Encanto Pointe is a critical step toward this goal,” said Merl Waschler, Valley of the Sun United Way President and CEO. “Fifty-four lives will be transformed because of community donors’ generosity, cross-sector collaboration and municipal leadership that made this development a reality.”



Low Income Housing Tax Credits, private financing and other federal and city loans paid for the $10 million project, according to the City of Phoenix.



Partners include Valley of the Sun United Way, the Corporation for Supportive Housing, the Arizona Department of Housing, and the National Equity Fund. The residents of nearby Devonshire and Longview West neighborhoods were involved as well.



“Native American Connections sincerely appreciates the hard work and dedication of all Encanto Pointe partners,” said Diana Yazzie Devine, President and CEO of Native American Connections. "This is the first development built from the ground up that will transition nearly 60 chronically homeless individuals off the street into permanent supportive housing. This will change lives and help our vulnerable citizens realize greater stability and independence."