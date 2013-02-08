Authorities find 780 pounds of marijuana in SUV near Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. -- A vehicle with 780 pounds of marijuana was located in a desert area near SR 85 just north of the Lewis Prison in Buckeye.



According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy checked the vehicle registration after he noticed the driver swerving.

The deputy realized the owner of the vehicle had no driver license information and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver turned eastbound into the open desert.



The SUV was found an hour later in a wash. The driver was not located.



