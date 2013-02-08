High-speed chase ends on I-10 west of Phoenix

PHOENIX -- Authorities arrested a man Friday afternoon following a high-speed chase that originated west of the Valley.

The pursuit began after 4 p.m. when the suspect failed to stop while driving northbound on SR 85 near milepost 143.

The man reached speeds of up to 98 mph as he eventually got off SR 85 and onto Interstate 10 headed towards Phoenix.

Authorities were able to deflate all four of the man’s tires with spike strips, and eventually a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputy executed a PIT maneuver and ended the chase.

The man was subsequently arrested on eastbound I-10 near Jackrabbit.

