Top 5 deals to get you in the mood for Valentine's Day!

1. Head over to the Glendale Chocolate Affair this weekend (Friday, Saturday, and Sunday) for this totally free event. This is wonderful for chocolate lovers and also the largest gathering of national romance novelists in the Southwest. There will be free tours of Ceretta's chocolate company all weekend (this tour is so much fun and includes free samples)!



2. Take your valentine to a movie. You can pick up tickets including drinks at Studio Movie Grill in Scottsdale for only $5 on Groupon right now. You reserve your seats online so you're sure to have a spot. There is a $1.50 convenience fee per seat, but this will save you a TON (and the theater is nicer than most)!



3. Get your hair done for half price! Right now there are $80 certificates for $40 at Dolce on Groupon. Even better, Dolce often offers half price hunie gift card deals so you can always pay half!



4. Snag certificates for discounted flowers. Get $40 to spend at FTD for $20 on Groupon and $30 to spend at ProFlowers.com for $15 on Living Social.



5. Married couples can register to renew their vows on Valentines Day for free in Fountain Hills! Sami's Love in the Hills event is trying to become the largest vow-renewal ceremony in the world. Every couple will receive a free participation packet and renewal of vows certificate. There will be a huge gift basket given away to one lucky couple.



Check out www.dealsinaz.com for more deals and discounts!