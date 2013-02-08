27 Employees arrested at Tempe company

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Maricopa County sheriff's deputies raided a Tempe company Friday afternoon and arrested nearly 30 employees.



Sheriff Joe Arpaio said 27 people at Sportex Apparel LLC were arrested in a seven-month-long investigation of employees believed to be using false identification.



Arpaio said 23 people were arrested for ID theft and are suspected of being in the country illegally. Four others were arrested for outstanding criminal warrants.



MCSO's Criminal Employment Enforcement Squad served search warrants on the company located near 52nd Street and University Drive around noon.



The investigation began after a caller reported that unauthorized workers were employed at the company.



This was MCSO's 71st false identification operation.



